After This Week’s -23.15% Loss In Boqii Holding Limited ADR (AMEX: BQ), We Just Learned Something New

Boqii Holding Limited ADR (AMEX:BQ)’s traded shares stood at 5.21 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.99. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.25, to imply a decrease of -19.59% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The BQ share’s 52-week high remains $7.13, putting it -2752.0% down since that peak but still an impressive -8.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.27. The company has a valuation of $1.27M, with an average of 0.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 238.88K shares over the past 3 months.

Boqii Holding Limited ADR (AMEX:BQ) trade information

After registering a -19.59% downside in the latest session, Boqii Holding Limited ADR (BQ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3200, dropping -19.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -23.15%, and -32.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -46.91%. Short interest in Boqii Holding Limited ADR (AMEX:BQ) saw shorts transact 42180.0 shares and set a 0.5 days time to cover.