After Sinking 6.35% During Past Week, Is China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) Still A Buy?

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI)’s traded shares stood at 2.88 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.98. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.10, to imply an increase of 8.39% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The CPHI share’s 52-week high remains $1.01, putting it -910.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.08. The company has a valuation of $5.82M, with an average of 1.85 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.33 million shares over the past 3 months.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) trade information

After registering a 8.39% upside in the latest session, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1075, jumping 8.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.35%, and 5.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.62%. Short interest in China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) saw shorts transact 42460.0 shares and set a 0.03 days time to cover.