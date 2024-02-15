After Sinking 6.35% During Past Week, Is China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) Still A Buy?

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI)’s traded shares stood at 2.88 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.98. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.10, to imply an increase of 8.39% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The CPHI share’s 52-week high remains $1.01, putting it -910.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.08. The company has a valuation of $5.82M, with an average of 1.85 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.33 million shares over the past 3 months.
China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) trade information
After registering a 8.39% upside in the latest session, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1075, jumping 8.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.35%, and 5.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.62%. Short interest in China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) saw shorts transact 42460.0 shares and set a 0.03 days time to cover.
China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) estimates and forecasts
Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2012, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $20.43 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $23.98 million and $18.12 million respectively in the corresponding quarters.
CPHI Dividends
China Pharma Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. China Pharma Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI)’s Major holders
China Pharma Holdings Inc. insiders hold 62.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.28% of the shares at 3.41% float percentage. In total, 1.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Millennium Management Llc. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 0.28 million shares (or 0.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $27830.0.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 0.12 million shares, or about 0.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $11689.0.
Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund holds roughly 14500.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1451.0