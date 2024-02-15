After Sinking 36.48% During Past Week, Is Agenus Inc (NASDAQ: AGEN) Still A Buy?

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s traded shares stood at 18.66 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.93, to imply an increase of 22.08% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The AGEN share’s 52-week high remains $2.22, putting it -138.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.53. The company has a valuation of $353.99M, with an average of 10.08 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.64 million shares over the past 3 months.
Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) trade information
After registering a 22.08% upside in the last session, Agenus Inc (AGEN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9490, jumping 22.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 36.48%, and 51.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.08%. Short interest in Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) saw shorts transact 43.85 million shares and set a 4.71 days time to cover.
Agenus Inc (AGEN) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Agenus Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Agenus Inc (AGEN) shares are -31.27% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 19.23% against 16.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 79.20% this quarter before jumping 31.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 21.30% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $47.05 million.
AGEN Dividends
Agenus Inc has its next earnings report out between March 12 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Agenus Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.