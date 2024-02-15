After Sinking 36.48% During Past Week, Is Agenus Inc (NASDAQ: AGEN) Still A Buy?

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s traded shares stood at 18.66 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.93, to imply an increase of 22.08% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The AGEN share’s 52-week high remains $2.22, putting it -138.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.53. The company has a valuation of $353.99M, with an average of 10.08 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.64 million shares over the past 3 months.

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) trade information

After registering a 22.08% upside in the last session, Agenus Inc (AGEN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9490, jumping 22.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 36.48%, and 51.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.08%. Short interest in Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) saw shorts transact 43.85 million shares and set a 4.71 days time to cover.