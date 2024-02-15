After Sinking 13.64% During Past Week, Is GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ: GCT) Still A Buy?

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT)’s traded shares stood at 1.84 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.02. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $32.74, to imply an increase of 3.80% or $1.2 in intraday trading. The GCT share’s 52-week high remains $33.07, putting it -1.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 85.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.79. The company has a valuation of $1.33B, with an average of 2.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.14 million shares over the past 3 months.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) trade information

After registering a 3.80% upside in the last session, GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 33.33, jumping 3.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.64%, and 55.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 78.96%. Short interest in GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) saw shorts transact 1.81 million shares and set a 0.53 days time to cover.