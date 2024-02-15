After Jumping 48.35% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC)?

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC)’s traded shares stood at 4.85 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.14, to imply a decrease of -7.27% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The DCFC share’s 52-week high remains $2.18, putting it -1457.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.09. The company has a valuation of $28.03M, with an average of 12.7 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.79 million shares over the past 3 months.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) trade information

After registering a -7.27% downside in the last session, Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1530, dropping -7.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 48.35%, and -12.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -36.82%. Short interest in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) saw shorts transact 4.01 million shares and set a 2.04 days time to cover.