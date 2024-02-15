After Jumping 4.17% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA)?

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s traded shares stood at 1.5 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.75. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $28.61, to imply an increase of 1.18% or $0.33 in intraday trading. The NTLA share’s 52-week high remains $47.48, putting it -65.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.67. The company has a valuation of $2.56B, with an average of 1.6 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.51 million shares over the past 3 months.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) trade information

After registering a 1.18% upside in the latest session, Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 29.64, jumping 1.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.17%, and 11.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.15%. Short interest in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) saw shorts transact 10.97 million shares and set a 7.75 days time to cover.