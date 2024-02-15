After A Decline Of -111.43% From The High, Can Cybin Inc (AMEX: CYBN) Recover Quickly?

Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN)’s traded shares stood at 2.65 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.35, to imply a decrease of -3.45% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The CYBN share’s 52-week high remains $0.74, putting it -111.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.21. The company has a valuation of $142.69M, with an average of 4.02 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.63 million shares over the past 3 months.

Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) trade information

After registering a -3.45% downside in the last session, Cybin Inc (CYBN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3594, dropping -3.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.67%, and -8.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.37%. Short interest in Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) saw shorts transact 10.05 million shares and set a 2.9 days time to cover.