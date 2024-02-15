Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) Has Dropped -16.59% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s traded shares stood at 8.24 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.70. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $40.99, to imply an increase of 3.12% or $1.24 in intraday trading. The AFRM share’s 52-week high remains $52.48, putting it -28.03% down since that peak but still an impressive 78.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.80. The company has a valuation of $12.59B, with an average of 18.01 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 19.87 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 3.12% upside in the last session, Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 49.99, jumping 3.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.11%, and 0.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.59%. Short interest in Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) saw shorts transact 35.29 million shares and set a 2.76 days time to cover.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Affirm Holdings Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) shares are 182.69% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 117.66% against 5.40%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 37.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $547.28 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $571.62 million.

AFRM Dividends

Affirm Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Affirm Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s Major holders

Affirm Holdings Inc insiders hold 4.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.28% of the shares at 85.48% float percentage. In total, 81.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 26.68 million shares (or 11.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $409.01 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 22.02 million shares, or about 9.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $337.53 million.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 21.13 million shares. This is just over 8.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $323.92 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.46 million, or 3.11% of the shares, all valued at about 114.37 million.