Absci Corp (NASDAQ: ABSI) Stock Jumping 16.63% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI)’s traded shares stood at 1.45 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.70, to imply an increase of 7.80% or $0.34 in intraday trading. The ABSI share’s 52-week high remains $5.47, putting it -16.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 76.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.11. The company has a valuation of $436.82M, with an average of 1.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.28 million shares over the past 3 months.

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) trade information

After registering a 7.80% upside in the last session, Absci Corp (ABSI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.85, jumping 7.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.39%, and 16.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.90%. Short interest in Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) saw shorts transact 6.09 million shares and set a 4.38 days time to cover.