A Look At Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ: KOPN): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s traded shares stood at 2.82 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.36. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.76, to imply an increase of 5.34% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The KOPN share’s 52-week high remains $2.68, putting it 2.9% up since that peak but still an impressive 65.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.94. The company has a valuation of $315.88M, with an average of 5.64 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.56 million shares over the past 3 months.

Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ:KOPN) trade information

After registering a 5.34% upside in the last session, Kopin Corp. (KOPN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.82, jumping 5.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 38.00%, and 27.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 35.96%. Short interest in Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ:KOPN) saw shorts transact 2.05 million shares and set a 1.78 days time to cover.