A Look At Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ: KOPN): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s traded shares stood at 2.82 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.36. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.76, to imply an increase of 5.34% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The KOPN share’s 52-week high remains $2.68, putting it 2.9% up since that peak but still an impressive 65.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.94. The company has a valuation of $315.88M, with an average of 5.64 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.56 million shares over the past 3 months.
Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ:KOPN) trade information
After registering a 5.34% upside in the last session, Kopin Corp. (KOPN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.82, jumping 5.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 38.00%, and 27.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 35.96%. Short interest in Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ:KOPN) saw shorts transact 2.05 million shares and set a 1.78 days time to cover.
Kopin Corp. (KOPN) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Kopin Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Kopin Corp. (KOPN) shares are 73.58% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 28.57% against 2.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -14.50% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $9.03 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.52 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $12.18 million and $10.76 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -25.90% before jumping 7.10% in the following quarter.
An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 10.15% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 25.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.
KOPN Dividends
Kopin Corp. has its next earnings report out between March 12 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kopin Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.