A Look At i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX: IAUX): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX)’s traded shares stood at 0.66 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.31. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.32, to imply an increase of 0.76% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The IAUX share’s 52-week high remains $2.71, putting it -105.3% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.23. The company has a valuation of $394.02M, with an average of 2.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.18 million shares over the past 3 months.
i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) trade information
After registering a 0.76% upside in the latest session, i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3900, jumping 0.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.35%, and -9.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.00%. Short interest in i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) saw shorts transact 15.97 million shares and set a 7.13 days time to cover.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing i-80 Gold Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) shares are -29.41% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 46.15% against 5.10%.
IAUX Dividends
i-80 Gold Corp has its next earnings report out between March 12 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. i-80 Gold Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX)’s Major holders
i-80 Gold Corp insiders hold 19.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.59% of the shares at 67.87% float percentage. In total, 54.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sprott Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 22.7 million shares (or 7.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $51.08 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Orion Resource Partners (USA) LP with 20.3 million shares, or about 6.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $45.67 million.
We also have Sprott Gold Equity Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Sprott Gold Equity Fund holds roughly 15.92 million shares. This is just over 5.46% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $35.81 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.46 million, or 4.27% of the shares, all valued at about 24.67 million.