A Look At i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX: IAUX): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX)’s traded shares stood at 0.66 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.31. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.32, to imply an increase of 0.76% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The IAUX share’s 52-week high remains $2.71, putting it -105.3% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.23. The company has a valuation of $394.02M, with an average of 2.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.18 million shares over the past 3 months.

i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) trade information

After registering a 0.76% upside in the latest session, i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3900, jumping 0.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.35%, and -9.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.00%. Short interest in i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) saw shorts transact 15.97 million shares and set a 7.13 days time to cover.