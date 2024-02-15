4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FDMT) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2024, The Stock Is Up 37.27% YTD

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FDMT)’s traded shares stood at 1.15 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.69. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $27.81, to imply an increase of 4.35% or $1.16 in intraday trading. The FDMT share’s 52-week high remains $35.61, putting it -28.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 66.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.44. The company has a valuation of $1.37B, with an average of 3.85 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 952.67K shares over the past 3 months.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FDMT) trade information

After registering a 4.35% upside in the last session, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 29.53, jumping 4.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.52%, and 50.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 37.27%. Short interest in 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FDMT) saw shorts transact 3.84 million shares and set a 8.88 days time to cover.