4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FDMT) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2024, The Stock Is Up 37.27% YTD

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FDMT)’s traded shares stood at 1.15 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.69. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $27.81, to imply an increase of 4.35% or $1.16 in intraday trading. The FDMT share’s 52-week high remains $35.61, putting it -28.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 66.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.44. The company has a valuation of $1.37B, with an average of 3.85 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 952.67K shares over the past 3 months.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FDMT) trade information
After registering a 4.35% upside in the last session, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 29.53, jumping 4.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.52%, and 50.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 37.27%. Short interest in 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FDMT) saw shorts transact 3.84 million shares and set a 8.88 days time to cover.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT) shares are 66.93% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 23.49% against 11.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 11.90% this quarter before jumping 13.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 622.90% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $2.06 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $850k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.25 million and $298k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 65.20% before jumping 185.20% in the following quarter.
FDMT Dividends
4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between March 13 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.