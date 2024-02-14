Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the latest trading session,, 1.06 million Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.86. With the company’s most recent per share price at $55.93 changing hands around $3.87 or 7.43% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.07B. ZG’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.17% off its 52-week high of $58.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $33.23, which suggests the last value was 40.59% up since then. When we look at Zillow Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 710.03K.
Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) trade information
Instantly ZG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 59.23 added 7.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.39%, with the 5-day performance at 0.68% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) is 9.35% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.13 days.
Zillow Group Inc (ZG) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Zillow Group Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 4.50% over the past 6 months, a 31.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 26.50%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.79%. The 2024 estimates are for Zillow Group Inc earnings to increase by 15.77%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.20% per year.
ZG Dividends
Zillow Group Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 06.
Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.69% of Zillow Group Inc shares while 83.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.30%. There are 83.01% institutions holding the Zillow Group Inc stock share, with Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 27.87% of the shares, roughly 15.8 million ZG shares worth $777.23 million.
Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.63% or 6.6 million shares worth $324.48 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.4 million shares estimated at $127.67 million under it, the former controlled 4.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.00% of the shares, roughly 1.13 million shares worth around $55.73 million.