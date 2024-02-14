Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the latest trading session,, 1.06 million Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.86. With the company’s most recent per share price at $55.93 changing hands around $3.87 or 7.43% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.07B. ZG’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.17% off its 52-week high of $58.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $33.23, which suggests the last value was 40.59% up since then. When we look at Zillow Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 710.03K.

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) trade information

Instantly ZG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 59.23 added 7.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.39%, with the 5-day performance at 0.68% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) is 9.35% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.13 days.