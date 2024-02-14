Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZNTL): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.03 million Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.64. With the company’s per share price at $10.83 changed hands at -$0.67 or -5.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $766.44M. ZNTL’s last price was a discount, traded about -190.49% off its 52-week high of $31.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.56, which suggests the last value was 11.73% up since then. When we look at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL) trade information

Instantly ZNTL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.40%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 11.85 subtracted -5.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.51%, with the 5-day performance at -6.40% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL) is -24.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 19.95 days.