XP Inc (NASDAQ: XP) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the last trading session, 5.49 million XP Inc (NASDAQ:XP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.69. With the company’s per share price at $24.29 changed hands at -$0.74 or -2.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.31B. XP’s last price was a discount, traded about -14.08% off its 52-week high of $27.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.30, which suggests the last value was 57.6% up since then. When we look at XP Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.53 million.

XP Inc (NASDAQ:XP) trade information

Instantly XP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 25.32 subtracted -2.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.83%, with the 5-day performance at -3.42% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, XP Inc (NASDAQ:XP) is -5.89% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.59 days.