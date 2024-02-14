XP Inc (NASDAQ: XP) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the last trading session, 5.49 million XP Inc (NASDAQ:XP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.69. With the company’s per share price at $24.29 changed hands at -$0.74 or -2.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.31B. XP’s last price was a discount, traded about -14.08% off its 52-week high of $27.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.30, which suggests the last value was 57.6% up since then. When we look at XP Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.53 million.
XP Inc (NASDAQ:XP) trade information
Instantly XP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 25.32 subtracted -2.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.83%, with the 5-day performance at -3.42% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, XP Inc (NASDAQ:XP) is -5.89% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.59 days.
XP Inc (XP) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the XP Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.37% over the past 6 months, a 14.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for XP Inc will rise 28.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 37.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.30% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $819.3 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that XP Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $814.73 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $646.82 million and $654.13 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 26.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 24.60%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.65%. The 2024 estimates are for XP Inc earnings to increase by 17.52%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.70% per year.