Will Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE: INFY) In 2024 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 6.91 million Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE:INFY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.95. With the company’s per share price at $19.86 changed hands at -$0.28 or -1.39% during last session, the market valuation stood at $82.43B. INFY’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.43% off its 52-week high of $20.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.71, which suggests the last value was 25.93% up since then. When we look at Infosys Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.96.

Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE:INFY) trade information

Instantly INFY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.64%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 20.51 subtracted -1.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.05%, with the 5-day performance at -3.64% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE:INFY) is 1.33% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 32.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.04 days.