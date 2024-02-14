Why To Invest In Quantum Corp (NASDAQ: QMCO) Stock?

In the latest trading session,, 0.95 million Quantum Corp (NASDAQ:QMCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.51. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.57 changing hands around $0.08 or 16.67% at last look, the market valuation stands at $53.94M. QMCO’s current price is a discount, trading about -164.91% off its 52-week high of $1.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.24, which suggests the last value was 57.89% up since then. When we look at Quantum Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 413.78K.

Quantum Corp (NASDAQ:QMCO) trade information

Instantly QMCO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 52.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5500 added 16.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 62.61%, with the 5-day performance at 52.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Quantum Corp (NASDAQ:QMCO) is 102.68% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.98 days.