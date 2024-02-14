Why To Invest In Quantum Corp (NASDAQ: QMCO) Stock?

In the latest trading session,, 0.95 million Quantum Corp (NASDAQ:QMCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.51. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.57 changing hands around $0.08 or 16.67% at last look, the market valuation stands at $53.94M. QMCO’s current price is a discount, trading about -164.91% off its 52-week high of $1.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.24, which suggests the last value was 57.89% up since then. When we look at Quantum Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 413.78K.
Quantum Corp (NASDAQ:QMCO) trade information
Instantly QMCO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 52.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5500 added 16.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 62.61%, with the 5-day performance at 52.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Quantum Corp (NASDAQ:QMCO) is 102.68% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.98 days.
Quantum Corp (QMCO) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Quantum Corp share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -10.77% over the past 6 months, a 14.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 26.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Quantum Corp will fall -300.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -15.20% down from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $79.08 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Quantum Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $91.4 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $94.53 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -16.30%.
Quantum Corp (NASDAQ:QMCO)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.59% of Quantum Corp shares while 55.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.94%. There are 55.46% institutions holding the Quantum Corp stock share, with Neuberger Berman Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 42.27% of the shares, roughly 15.61 million QMCO shares worth $16.86 million.
Allianz Asset Management GmbH holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 27.74% or 10.25 million shares worth $11.07 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7.45 million shares estimated at $4.62 million under it, the former controlled 20.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 8.99% of the shares, roughly 3.32 million shares worth around $3.59 million.