Why To Invest In Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ: KDP) Stock?

In the last trading session, 10.99 million Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ:KDP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.68. With the company’s per share price at $30.92 changed hands at -$0.4 or -1.28% during last session, the market valuation stood at $43.24B. KDP’s last price was a discount, traded about -17.17% off its 52-week high of $36.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $27.66, which suggests the last value was 10.54% up since then. When we look at Keurig Dr Pepper Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.47.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ:KDP) trade information

Instantly KDP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.61%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 31.58 subtracted -1.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.20%, with the 5-day performance at -0.61% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ:KDP) is -3.10% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.15 days.