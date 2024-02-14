Why To Invest In American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) Stock?

In the last trading session, 7.37 million American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.49. With the company’s per share price at $78.78 changed hands at $1.19 or 1.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $41.43B. AEP’s last price was a discount, traded about -21.92% off its 52-week high of $96.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $69.38, which suggests the last value was 11.93% up since then. When we look at American Electric Power Company Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.45 million.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) trade information

Instantly AEP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 79.54 added 1.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.00%, with the 5-day performance at 2.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) is -3.33% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.16 days.