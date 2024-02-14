Why Should You Invest In Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR)?

In the latest trading session,, 1.24 million Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.31. With the company’s most recent per share price at $45.63 changing hands around $1.16 or 2.61% at last look, the market valuation stands at $18.36B. VTR’s current price is a discount, trading about -11.92% off its 52-week high of $51.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $39.33, which suggests the last value was 13.81% up since then. When we look at Ventas Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.07 million.

Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) trade information

Instantly VTR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.20%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 46.06 added 2.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.45%, with the 5-day performance at 1.20% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) is -7.54% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.27 days.