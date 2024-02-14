Why Should You Invest In Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN)?

In the last trading session, 5.79 million Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.43. With the company’s per share price at $26.31 changed hands at -$1.8 or -6.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.85B. BEN’s last price was a discount, traded about -21.36% off its 52-week high of $31.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.88, which suggests the last value was 16.84% up since then. When we look at Franklin Resources, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.52 million.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) trade information

Instantly BEN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.20%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 28.51 subtracted -6.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.68%, with the 5-day performance at -1.20% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) is -7.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.21 days.