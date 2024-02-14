Why Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ: LPSN) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2024

In the last trading session, 1.93 million Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.66. With the company’s per share price at $2.51 changed hands at -$0.28 or -10.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $202.91M. LPSN’s last price was a discount, traded about -505.18% off its 52-week high of $15.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.33, which suggests the last value was 7.17% up since then. When we look at Liveperson Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.43 million.

Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) trade information

Instantly LPSN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.69%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.84 subtracted -10.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.77%, with the 5-day performance at -6.69% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) is -27.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.07 days.