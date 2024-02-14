Why Investors Should Stick to Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) Stock in 2024

In the latest trading session,, 1.38 million Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.08. With the company’s most recent per share price at $27.32 changed hands at -$3.17 or -10.41% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.05B. CC’s current price is a discount, trading about -42.94% off its 52-week high of $39.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.88, which suggests the last value was 16.25% up since then. When we look at Chemours Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.15 million.

Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) trade information

Instantly CC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.95%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 31.76 subtracted -10.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.39%, with the 5-day performance at -8.95% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) is -7.69% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.47 days.