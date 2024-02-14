Why Investors Should Stick to Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) Stock in 2024

In the last trading session, 4.95 million Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.39. With the company’s per share price at $35.34 changed hands at -$1.69 or -4.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.66B. ALLY’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.61% off its 52-week high of $38.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.58, which suggests the last value was 38.94% up since then. When we look at Ally Financial Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14.

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) trade information

Instantly ALLY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 37.22 subtracted -4.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.20%, with the 5-day performance at -1.48% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) is 6.99% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.58 days.