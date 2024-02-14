Why EBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2024

In the last trading session, 7.19 million EBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.29. With the company’s per share price at $41.13 changed hands at -$2.36 or -5.43% during last session, the market valuation stood at $21.35B. EBAY’s last price was a discount, traded about -20.74% off its 52-week high of $49.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $37.17, which suggests the last value was 9.63% up since then. When we look at EBay Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.34 million.

EBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) trade information

Instantly EBAY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.59%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 43.55 subtracted -5.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.71%, with the 5-day performance at -3.59% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, EBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) is -0.19% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.7 days.