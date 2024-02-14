When Will Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) Be A Good Investment?

In the latest trading session,, 1.46 million Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.79. With the company’s most recent per share price at $20.50 changing hands around $2.7 or 15.20% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.64B. KTOS’s current price is a discount, trading about -4.49% off its 52-week high of $21.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.17, which suggests the last value was 45.51% up since then. When we look at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 966.42K.

Instantly KTOS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 16.04%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 21.60 added 15.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.06%, with the 5-day performance at 16.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) is 9.89% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.4 days.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 34.02% over the past 6 months, a 7.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc will rise 33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $253.31 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $271.37 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $231.8 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.30%.

The 2024 estimates are for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc earnings to increase by 4.23%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.00% per year.

KTOS Dividends

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 06.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.83% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc shares while 88.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.47%. There are 88.81% institutions holding the Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.29% of the shares, roughly 11.89 million KTOS shares worth $170.53 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.80% or 11.27 million shares worth $161.62 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.06 million shares estimated at $75.95 million under it, the former controlled 3.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.09% of the shares, roughly 3.95 million shares worth around $56.71 million.