When Will Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: HMY) Be A Good Investment?

In the last trading session, 5.35 million Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.68. With the company’s per share price at $5.47 changed hands at -$0.4 or -6.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.39B. HMY’s last price was a discount, traded about -23.58% off its 52-week high of $6.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.92, which suggests the last value was 46.62% up since then. When we look at Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.85 million.
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY) trade information
Instantly HMY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.14 subtracted -6.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.06%, with the 5-day performance at -10.77% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY) is -6.81% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.22 days.
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 41.34% over the past 6 months, a 53.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.30%.
HMY Dividends
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March. The 0.73% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.73% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR shares while 32.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.62%. There are 32.62% institutions holding the Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.60% of the shares, roughly 53.25 million HMY shares worth $223.66 million.
Lingotto Investment Management Llp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.00% or 24.79 million shares worth $104.13 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 32.88 million shares estimated at $123.63 million under it, the former controlled 5.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 2.62% of the shares, roughly 16.21 million shares worth around $60.95 million.