When Will Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: HMY) Be A Good Investment?

In the last trading session, 5.35 million Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.68. With the company’s per share price at $5.47 changed hands at -$0.4 or -6.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.39B. HMY’s last price was a discount, traded about -23.58% off its 52-week high of $6.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.92, which suggests the last value was 46.62% up since then. When we look at Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.85 million.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY) trade information

Instantly HMY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.14 subtracted -6.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.06%, with the 5-day performance at -10.77% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY) is -6.81% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.22 days.