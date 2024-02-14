When Will EQT Corp (NYSE: EQT) Be A Good Investment?

In the last trading session, 6.47 million EQT Corp (NYSE:EQT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.13. With the company’s per share price at $34.10 changed hands at -$0.83 or -2.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.03B. EQT’s last price was a discount, traded about -32.64% off its 52-week high of $45.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.10, which suggests the last value was 17.6% up since then. When we look at EQT Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.23.

EQT Corp (NYSE:EQT) trade information

Instantly EQT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.38%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 35.36 subtracted -2.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.80%, with the 5-day performance at -0.38% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, EQT Corp (NYSE:EQT) is -9.84% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.6 days.