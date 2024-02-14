What Is The Performance Outlook For Clene Inc (NASDAQ: CLNN) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 1.89 million Clene Inc (NASDAQ:CLNN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.51. With the company’s per share price at $0.42 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.71% during last session, the market valuation stood at $33.16M. CLNN’s last price was a discount, traded about -373.81% off its 52-week high of $1.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.25, which suggests the last value was 40.48% up since then. When we look at Clene Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 925.28K.

Clene Inc (NASDAQ:CLNN) trade information

Instantly CLNN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5200 added 0.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 42.62%, with the 5-day performance at -6.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Clene Inc (NASDAQ:CLNN) is -11.84% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.23 days.