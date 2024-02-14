What Is The Performance Outlook For Ball Corp. (NYSE: BALL) In The Coming Months?

In the latest trading session,, 1.12 million Ball Corp. (NYSE:BALL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.87. With the company’s most recent per share price at $62.09 changing hands around $2.27 or 3.79% at last look, the market valuation stands at $19.58B. BALL’s last price was a premium, traded about 1.55% off its 52-week high of $61.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $42.81, which suggests the last value was 31.05% up since then. When we look at Ball Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.92 million.

Ball Corp. (NYSE:BALL) trade information

Instantly BALL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.15%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 62.58 added 3.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.95%, with the 5-day performance at 6.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ball Corp. (NYSE:BALL) is 11.91% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.02 days.