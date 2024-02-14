Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 6.57 million Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.54. With the company’s per share price at $55.34 changed hands at -$1.98 or -3.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.94B. WDC’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.41% off its 52-week high of $60.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $31.97, which suggests the last value was 42.23% up since then. When we look at Western Digital Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.13 million.

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) trade information

Instantly WDC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 58.72 subtracted -3.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.67%, with the 5-day performance at -5.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) is 10.67% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.16 days.