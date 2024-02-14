Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 6.57 million Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.54. With the company’s per share price at $55.34 changed hands at -$1.98 or -3.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.94B. WDC’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.41% off its 52-week high of $60.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $31.97, which suggests the last value was 42.23% up since then. When we look at Western Digital Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.13 million.
Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) trade information
Instantly WDC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 58.72 subtracted -3.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.67%, with the 5-day performance at -5.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) is 10.67% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.16 days.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Western Digital Corp. (WDC) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Western Digital Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 29.91% over the past 6 months, a 40.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 24.00%.
Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.35% of Western Digital Corp. shares while 89.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.38%. There are 89.07% institutions holding the Western Digital Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.88% of the shares, roughly 38.52 million WDC shares worth $1.46 billion.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.15% or 26.41 million shares worth $1.0 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund. With 9.97 million shares estimated at $378.17 million under it, the former controlled 3.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund held about 2.47% of the shares, roughly 8.01 million shares worth around $303.69 million.