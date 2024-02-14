Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) Disappoints Wall Street With -0.68% Stock Price Drop

In the last trading session, 6.19 million Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.49. With the company’s per share price at $169.14 changed hands at -$1.16 or -0.68% during last session, the market valuation stood at $455.36B. WMT’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.9% off its 52-week high of $170.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $136.09, which suggests the last value was 19.54% up since then. When we look at Walmart Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.96 million.

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) trade information

Instantly WMT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.39%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 171.07 subtracted -0.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.29%, with the 5-day performance at -0.39% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) is 4.85% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.9 days.