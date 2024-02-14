Trinseo PLC (NYSE: TSE) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the last trading session, 1.51 million Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.61. With the company’s per share price at $4.85 changed hands at -$1.3 or -21.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $170.72M. TSE’s last price was a discount, traded about -472.99% off its 52-week high of $27.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.21, which suggests the last value was -7.42% down since then. When we look at Trinseo PLC’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 391.07K.
Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) trade information
Instantly TSE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -17.80%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.29 subtracted -21.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.05%, with the 5-day performance at -17.80% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) is -21.39% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.22 days.
Trinseo PLC (TSE) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Trinseo PLC share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -63.94% over the past 6 months, a 77.60% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.40%.
TSE Dividends
Trinseo PLC is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 13. The 3.51% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.17. It is important to note, however, that the 3.51% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.
Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.66% of Trinseo PLC shares while 86.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.77%. There are 86.30% institutions holding the Trinseo PLC stock share, with M&G Investment Management Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 21.67% of the shares, roughly 7.63 million TSE shares worth $96.61 million.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 16.45% or 5.79 million shares worth $73.34 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.31 million shares estimated at $16.55 million under it, the former controlled 3.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.35% of the shares, roughly 0.83 million shares worth around $8.7 million.