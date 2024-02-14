Trinseo PLC (NYSE: TSE) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the last trading session, 1.51 million Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.61. With the company’s per share price at $4.85 changed hands at -$1.3 or -21.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $170.72M. TSE’s last price was a discount, traded about -472.99% off its 52-week high of $27.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.21, which suggests the last value was -7.42% down since then. When we look at Trinseo PLC’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 391.07K.

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) trade information

Instantly TSE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -17.80%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.29 subtracted -21.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.05%, with the 5-day performance at -17.80% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) is -21.39% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.22 days.