Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE: MODG): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 5.25 million Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE:MODG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.86. With the company’s per share price at $13.53 changed hands at -$0.77 or -5.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.50B. MODG’s last price was a discount, traded about -80.56% off its 52-week high of $24.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.84, which suggests the last value was 27.27% up since then. When we look at Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.39 million.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE:MODG) trade information

Instantly MODG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.96%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 14.33 subtracted -5.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.65%, with the 5-day performance at 1.96% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE:MODG) is -2.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.14 days.