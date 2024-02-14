Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: TXN) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the last trading session, 5.36 million Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.03. With the company’s per share price at $156.85 changed hands at -$4.23 or -2.63% during last session, the market valuation stood at $142.62B. TXN’s last price was a discount, traded about -19.94% off its 52-week high of $188.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $139.48, which suggests the last value was 11.07% up since then. When we look at Texas Instruments Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.94.

Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN) trade information

Instantly TXN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.96%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 162.84 subtracted -2.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.98%, with the 5-day performance at -0.96% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN) is -4.86% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.21 days.