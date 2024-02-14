Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE: TME) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the last trading session, 4.78 million Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.79. With the company’s per share price at $9.63 changed hands at -$0.24 or -2.43% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.70B. TME’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.74% off its 52-week high of $9.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.70, which suggests the last value was 40.81% up since then. When we look at Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.20 million.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME) trade information

Instantly TME was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.73%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.99 subtracted -2.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.88%, with the 5-day performance at -1.73% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME) is 2.56% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.9 days.