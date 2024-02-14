Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: TSHA)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.59 million Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.11. With the company’s per share price at $1.46 changed hands at -$0.23 or -13.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $272.96M. TSHA’s last price was a discount, traded about -166.44% off its 52-week high of $3.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.50, which suggests the last value was 65.75% up since then. When we look at Taysha Gene Therapies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.07 million.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) trade information

Instantly TSHA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.98%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.8000 subtracted -13.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.51%, with the 5-day performance at -10.98% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) is -8.75% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.85 days.