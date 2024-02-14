Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) Gain 1.32%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the latest trading session,, 0.89 million Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.56. With the company’s most recent per share price at $43.26 changing hands around $0.57 or 1.32% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.92B. TPR’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.69% off its 52-week high of $45.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.99, which suggests the last value was 39.92% up since then. When we look at Tapestry Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.79 million.

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) trade information

Instantly TPR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.20%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 44.29 added 1.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.51%, with the 5-day performance at 7.20% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) is 18.60% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.07 days.