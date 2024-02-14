Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNGX): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch TNGX Stock In 2024

In the last trading session, 1.66 million Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.95. With the company’s per share price at $11.75 changed hands at -$0.64 or -5.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.20B. TNGX’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.89% off its 52-week high of $13.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.47, which suggests the last value was 78.98% up since then. When we look at Tango Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 643.23K.
Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) trade information
Instantly TNGX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 12.89 subtracted -5.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 18.69%, with the 5-day performance at -7.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) is 7.40% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.51 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 14.17 days.
Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Tango Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 68.10% over the past 6 months, a 13.01% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tango Therapeutics Inc will rise 15.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 55.40% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.24 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Tango Therapeutics Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $7.92 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.41 million and $5.77 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 28.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 37.40%.
Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.21% of Tango Therapeutics Inc shares while 93.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 108.50%. There are 93.08% institutions holding the Tango Therapeutics Inc stock share, with TRV GP IV, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 19.03% of the shares, roughly 19.36 million TNGX shares worth $64.29 million.
FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.19% or 10.37 million shares worth $34.42 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.4 million shares estimated at $8.13 million under it, the former controlled 2.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.67% of the shares, roughly 1.7 million shares worth around $5.65 million.