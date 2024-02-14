Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNGX): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch TNGX Stock In 2024

In the last trading session, 1.66 million Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.95. With the company’s per share price at $11.75 changed hands at -$0.64 or -5.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.20B. TNGX’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.89% off its 52-week high of $13.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.47, which suggests the last value was 78.98% up since then. When we look at Tango Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 643.23K.

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) trade information

Instantly TNGX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 12.89 subtracted -5.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 18.69%, with the 5-day performance at -7.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) is 7.40% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.51 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 14.17 days.