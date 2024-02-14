Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.87 million Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.06. With the company’s per share price at $24.55 changed hands at $0.56 or 2.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.60B. TNDM’s last price was a discount, traded about -82.69% off its 52-week high of $44.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.82, which suggests the last value was 43.71% up since then. When we look at Tandem Diabetes Care Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 million.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) trade information

Instantly TNDM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 25.00 added 2.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.00%, with the 5-day performance at 1.57% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) is -4.33% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.42 days.