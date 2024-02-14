Suncor Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SU) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 6.61 million Suncor Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.13. With the company’s per share price at $31.58 changed hands at -$0.79 or -2.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $40.90B. SU’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.44% off its 52-week high of $35.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $27.59, which suggests the last value was 12.63% up since then. When we look at Suncor Energy, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.45 million.

Suncor Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SU) trade information

Instantly SU was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.25%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 32.61 subtracted -2.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.44%, with the 5-day performance at -1.25% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Suncor Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SU) is -3.66% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.82 days.