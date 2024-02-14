Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Sovos Brands Inc

In the latest trading session,, 3.0 million Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.00. With the company’s most recent per share price at $22.36 changing hands around $0.17 or 0.77% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.27B. SOVO’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.65% off its 52-week high of $22.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.74, which suggests the last value was 43.02% up since then. When we look at Sovos Brands Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 995.99K.

Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) trade information

Instantly SOVO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.36%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 22.43 added 0.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.50%, with the 5-day performance at 0.36% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) is 1.27% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.25 days.