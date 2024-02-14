Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Sovos Brands Inc

In the latest trading session,, 3.0 million Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.00. With the company’s most recent per share price at $22.36 changing hands around $0.17 or 0.77% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.27B. SOVO’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.65% off its 52-week high of $22.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.74, which suggests the last value was 43.02% up since then. When we look at Sovos Brands Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 995.99K.
Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) trade information
Instantly SOVO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.36%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 22.43 added 0.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.50%, with the 5-day performance at 0.36% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) is 1.27% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.25 days.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Sovos Brands Inc (SOVO) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Sovos Brands Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -0.84% over the past 6 months, a 23.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.20%.
Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.66% of Sovos Brands Inc shares while 105.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 111.01%. There are 105.83% institutions holding the Sovos Brands Inc stock share, with Advent International LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 42.05% of the shares, roughly 42.61 million SOVO shares worth $833.49 million.
Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.56% or 5.64 million shares worth $110.3 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.36 million shares estimated at $104.8 million under it, the former controlled 5.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.40% of the shares, roughly 1.42 million shares worth around $27.76 million.