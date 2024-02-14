Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR

In the last trading session, 5.54 million ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:IBN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.02. With the company’s per share price at $24.25 changed hands at $0.37 or 1.55% during last session, the market valuation stood at $85.08B. IBN’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.59% off its 52-week high of $25.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.34, which suggests the last value was 20.25% up since then. When we look at ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.85.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:IBN) trade information

Instantly IBN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.66%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 24.63 added 1.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.72%, with the 5-day performance at -1.66% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:IBN) is 0.75% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.6 days.