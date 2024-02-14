Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Flex Ltd

In the last trading session, 5.23 million Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.19. With the company’s per share price at $27.08 changed hands at -$0.22 or -0.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.41B. FLEX’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.7% off its 52-week high of $27.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.14, which suggests the last value was 47.78% up since then. When we look at Flex Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.97 million.
Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) trade information
Instantly FLEX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.04%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 27.54 subtracted -0.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.22%, with the 5-day performance at 12.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) is 16.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.75 days.
Flex Ltd (FLEX) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Flex Ltd share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 39.59% over the past 6 months, a 6.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Flex Ltd will fall -8.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -3.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -8.20% down from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.1 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Flex Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $6.28 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.48 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -18.40%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.61%. The 2024 estimates are for Flex Ltd earnings to increase by 46.36%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.60% per year.
Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.70% of Flex Ltd shares while 99.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.19%. There are 99.49% institutions holding the Flex Ltd stock share, with Primecap Management Company the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.63% of the shares, roughly 47.14 million FLEX shares worth $1.3 billion.
FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.01% or 44.42 million shares worth $1.23 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund. With 17.23 million shares estimated at $476.34 million under it, the former controlled 3.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund held about 3.38% of the shares, roughly 15.01 million shares worth around $414.82 million.