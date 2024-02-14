Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Flex Ltd

In the last trading session, 5.23 million Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.19. With the company’s per share price at $27.08 changed hands at -$0.22 or -0.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.41B. FLEX’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.7% off its 52-week high of $27.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.14, which suggests the last value was 47.78% up since then. When we look at Flex Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.97 million.

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) trade information

Instantly FLEX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.04%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 27.54 subtracted -0.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.22%, with the 5-day performance at 12.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) is 16.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.75 days.