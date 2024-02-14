Stock Performance Of Atreca Inc (NASDAQ: BCEL) And Outlook

In the latest trading session,, 0.8 million Atreca Inc (NASDAQ:BCEL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.20. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.28 changing hands around $0.03 or 13.23% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.29M. BCEL’s current price is a discount, trading about -560.71% off its 52-week high of $1.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.10, which suggests the last value was 64.29% up since then. When we look at Atreca Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.62 million.

Atreca Inc (NASDAQ:BCEL) trade information

Instantly BCEL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2886 added 13.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 115.91%, with the 5-day performance at 9.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Atreca Inc (NASDAQ:BCEL) is 12.20% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.91 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.17 days.