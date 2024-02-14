Stock Performance Of Atreca Inc (NASDAQ: BCEL) And Outlook

In the latest trading session,, 0.8 million Atreca Inc (NASDAQ:BCEL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.20. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.28 changing hands around $0.03 or 13.23% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.29M. BCEL’s current price is a discount, trading about -560.71% off its 52-week high of $1.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.10, which suggests the last value was 64.29% up since then. When we look at Atreca Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.62 million.
Atreca Inc (NASDAQ:BCEL) trade information
Instantly BCEL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2886 added 13.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 115.91%, with the 5-day performance at 9.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Atreca Inc (NASDAQ:BCEL) is 12.20% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.91 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.17 days.
Atreca Inc (BCEL) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Atreca Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -33.72% over the past 6 months, a 36.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Atreca Inc will rise 34.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 59.30% for the next quarter.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -20.59%. The 2024 estimates are for Atreca Inc earnings to increase by 19.05%.