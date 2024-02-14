Stock Performance And Forecast For Frontline Plc

In the latest trading session,, 1.41 million Frontline Plc (NYSE:FRO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.12. With the company’s most recent per share price at $23.14 changing hands around $0.31 or 1.36% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.15B. FRO’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.56% off its 52-week high of $23.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.35, which suggests the last value was 42.31% up since then. When we look at Frontline Plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.76 million.

Frontline Plc (NYSE:FRO) trade information

Instantly FRO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 23.67 added 1.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.41%, with the 5-day performance at 3.63% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Frontline Plc (NYSE:FRO) is 3.91% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.34 days.