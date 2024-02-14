Stock Performance And Forecast For Frontline Plc

In the latest trading session,, 1.41 million Frontline Plc (NYSE:FRO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.12. With the company’s most recent per share price at $23.14 changing hands around $0.31 or 1.36% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.15B. FRO’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.56% off its 52-week high of $23.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.35, which suggests the last value was 42.31% up since then. When we look at Frontline Plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.76 million.
Frontline Plc (NYSE:FRO) trade information
Instantly FRO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 23.67 added 1.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.41%, with the 5-day performance at 3.63% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Frontline Plc (NYSE:FRO) is 3.91% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.34 days.
Frontline Plc (FRO) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Frontline Plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 30.66% over the past 6 months, a 72.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.00%.
FRO Dividends
Frontline Plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March. The 12.40% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.87. It is important to note, however, that the 12.40% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.
Frontline Plc (NYSE:FRO)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 35.79% of Frontline Plc shares while 35.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.51%. There are 35.01% institutions holding the Frontline Plc stock share, with Two Sigma Advisers, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.76% of the shares, roughly 3.93 million FRO shares worth $57.09 million.
Barclays Plc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.72% or 3.83 million shares worth $55.68 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI EAFE Small Cap ETF. With 0.74 million shares estimated at $13.05 million under it, the former controlled 0.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares MSCI EAFE Small Cap ETF held about 0.26% of the shares, roughly 0.57 million shares worth around $10.11 million.