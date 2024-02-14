Stock Performance And Forecast For Clover Health Investments Corp

In the last trading session, 17.31 million Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ:CLOV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.92. With the company’s per share price at $0.96 changed hands at -$0.06 or -5.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $469.45M. CLOV’s last price was a discount, traded about -69.79% off its 52-week high of $1.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.71, which suggests the last value was 26.04% up since then. When we look at Clover Health Investments Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.88 million.

Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ:CLOV) trade information

Instantly CLOV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.16%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.0400 subtracted -5.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.11%, with the 5-day performance at -0.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ:CLOV) is -1.90% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 27.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.43 days.