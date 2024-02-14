Stitch Fix Inc’s (NASDAQ: SFIX) Stock’s Potential for Future Price Increase

In the last trading session, 1.47 million Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.96. With the company’s per share price at $3.51 changed hands at -$0.19 or -5.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $413.79M. SFIX’s last price was a discount, traded about -56.13% off its 52-week high of $5.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.78, which suggests the last value was 20.8% up since then. When we look at Stitch Fix Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01.

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) trade information

Instantly SFIX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.15%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.72 subtracted -5.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.68%, with the 5-day performance at 4.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) is 7.67% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.77 days.