Stellantis N.V (NYSE: STLA)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 6.2 million Stellantis N.V (NYSE:STLA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.58. With the company’s per share price at $23.99 changed hands at -$0.51 or -2.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $74.36B. STLA’s last price was a discount, traded about -2.46% off its 52-week high of $24.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.07, which suggests the last value was 37.18% up since then. When we look at Stellantis N.V’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.28 million.

Stellantis N.V (NYSE:STLA) trade information

Instantly STLA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.17%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 24.58 subtracted -2.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.87%, with the 5-day performance at 4.17% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Stellantis N.V (NYSE:STLA) is 7.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.94 days.