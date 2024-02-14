Star Bulk Carriers Corp (NASDAQ: SBLK): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session,, 1.0 million Star Bulk Carriers Corp (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.13. With the company’s most recent per share price at $21.62 changed hands at -$0.24 or -1.10% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.03B. SBLK’s current price is a discount, trading about -15.77% off its 52-week high of $25.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.57, which suggests the last value was 23.36% up since then. When we look at Star Bulk Carriers Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.21 million.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp (NASDAQ:SBLK) trade information

Instantly SBLK was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.30%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 23.10 subtracted -1.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.69%, with the 5-day performance at -5.30% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Star Bulk Carriers Corp (NASDAQ:SBLK) is 3.44% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.53 days.