Star Bulk Carriers Corp (NASDAQ: SBLK): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session,, 1.0 million Star Bulk Carriers Corp (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.13. With the company’s most recent per share price at $21.62 changed hands at -$0.24 or -1.10% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.03B. SBLK’s current price is a discount, trading about -15.77% off its 52-week high of $25.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.57, which suggests the last value was 23.36% up since then. When we look at Star Bulk Carriers Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.21 million.
Star Bulk Carriers Corp (NASDAQ:SBLK) trade information
Instantly SBLK was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.30%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 23.10 subtracted -1.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.69%, with the 5-day performance at -5.30% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Star Bulk Carriers Corp (NASDAQ:SBLK) is 3.44% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.53 days.
Star Bulk Carriers Corp (SBLK) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Star Bulk Carriers Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 17.82% over the past 6 months, a 72.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.00%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.39%. The 2024 estimates are for Star Bulk Carriers Corp earnings to increase by 102.09%.
SBLK Dividends
Star Bulk Carriers Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 13. The 7.26% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.57. It is important to note, however, that the 7.26% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.
Star Bulk Carriers Corp (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.38% of Star Bulk Carriers Corp shares while 32.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.82%. There are 32.59% institutions holding the Star Bulk Carriers Corp stock share, with Oaktree Capital Management Lp the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 25.26% of the shares, roughly 26.07 million SBLK shares worth $461.39 million.
Alliancebernstein L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.90% or 5.05 million shares worth $89.45 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were AB Discovery Value Fund and iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF. With 1.35 million shares estimated at $23.72 million under it, the former controlled 1.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF held about 0.44% of the shares, roughly 0.45 million shares worth around $7.9 million.